FX renews Pose for season 3

FX will be taking us back to the ballroom yet again. The network announced Monday that it has renewed Pose for a third season, less than a week after the show’s season 2 premiere.

“Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it, and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season,” FX head John Landgraf said in a statement.

June 11’s season premiere was Pose’s most-watched episode to date, and the second season has received continued critical acclaim. The season, which time-jumps to 1990, follows the characters through the escalating AIDS epidemic as they join the fight as activists, while continuing to explore New York City’s vibrant ballroom culture.

“This season feels epic. And in particular in the latter half of the season, there are a couple of moments that are really big,” Canals told EW ahead of the premiere. “The back half of the season, I think we start to see some of our characters finally find their bliss. And then for others, we start to see life unravel in really significant ways.”

Pose airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

