The fall TV season is still three months away, but it’s time to start marking your calendars: NBC has locked down the premiere dates for its returning shows and slew of new series.

The Voice, minus Adam Levine, will kick off its 17th season on Monday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m., with Jimmy Smits’ new legal drama Bluff City Law debuting at 10 p.m.

This Is Us will return for season 4 on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. The hit family drama starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and Sterling K. Brown was recently renewed for not just one but three seasons, seemingly bringing the show to its end game. Immediately after the season 4 premiere, New Amsterdam will begin its second season at 10 p.m., while the evening kicks off at 8 p.m. with The Voice.

The Chicago procedural trio — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. — kick off seasons 5, 8, and 7, respectively, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, while new laughs from the network’s lone comedy night begin on Thursday, Sept. 26. The new musical comedy Perfect Harmony, starring Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp, will debut at 8:30 p.m., with the season 5 premiere of Superstore as its lead-in, while Kal Penn’s Sunnyside sees the light of day at 9:30 p.m., preceded by the fourth and final season premiere of The Good Place. The night ends with the season 21(!) premiere of Law & Order: SVU at 10 p.m.

Bluff City will be rerun on Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m., with Dateline NBC returning at 9 p.m. The following week, on Oct. 4, The Blacklist returns for a seventh season in that Friday-at-8 p.m. slot.

On Saturday Oct. 5, Dateline Saturday Night Mystery makes it return at 9 p.m., while repeats of Saturday Night Live follow at 10 p.m. (The season 45 premiere of SNL will be announced at a later date.)

Sunday Night Football begins Sept. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET/PT with a Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears clash.

The network’s new midseason series, which include Council of Dads, Lincoln, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Indebted, and The Kenan Show, will receive premiere dates down the road, as well as returning midseason shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine be announced later.

