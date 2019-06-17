Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine diagnosed with throat cancer

Image zoom JP Yim/Getty Images

Dave Mustaine is undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

The Megadeth frontman shared his diagnosis on Instagram this morning but stressed that there was reason for optimism. “It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before,” he said. “I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.”

In his announcement, Mustaine noted that the legendary metal band will cancel most of their concerts that were planned for this year. “Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP,” he said while explaining that the 2019 Megacruise will still take place this October, and the band will participate “in some form.”

And lest you think that cancer will hold Mustaine back, the singer/guitarist also revealed that he and his fellow band members are currently in the studio working on the follow-up album to 2016’s Dystopia.

The 57-year-old Mustaine — who previously was a member of Metallica — founded Megadeth in 1983. Megadeth soon became one of the biggest metal bands of the decade, releasing five straight platinum-selling albums from 1986’s Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying? to 1994’s Youthanasia.

Mustaine’s bandmates (current and former), as well as fellow musicians, expressed their support on social media.

I have 100% faith you will conquer this as you do everything else. Get better soon my friend. iiii]; )' — Slash (@Slash) June 18, 2019

Old band mates with @Metallica. Hopefully , I can give @DaveMustaine a hug like this very soon. We are all standing strong with you Dave! pic.twitter.com/0PBha8EqfW — Ron McGovney (@RonMcGovney) June 17, 2019

Praying for my friend @DaveMustaine for a full and speedy recovery! https://t.co/0vq6hqcnzV — David Ellefson (@ellefsondavid) June 17, 2019

Prayers and positive vibes out to my friend @DaveMustaine Cancer doesn’t stand a chance fighting this guy! You got this bro… 👊 #fuckcancer pic.twitter.com/NFyiKnTHYT — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) June 17, 2019

