Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine diagnosed with throat cancer

Dave Mustaine is undergoing treatment for throat cancer.
The Megadeth frontman shared his diagnosis on Instagram this morning but stressed that there was reason for optimism. “It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before,” he said. “I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.”
In his announcement, Mustaine noted that the legendary metal band will cancel most of their concerts that were planned for this year. “Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP,” he said while explaining that the 2019 Megacruise will still take place this October, and the band will participate “in some form.”
And lest you think that cancer will hold Mustaine back, the singer/guitarist also revealed that he and his fellow band members are currently in the studio working on the follow-up album to 2016’s Dystopia.
The 57-year-old Mustaine — who previously was a member of Metallica — founded Megadeth in 1983. Megadeth soon became one of the biggest metal bands of the decade, releasing five straight platinum-selling albums from 1986’s Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying? to 1994’s Youthanasia.
Mustaine’s bandmates (current and former), as well as fellow musicians, expressed their support on social media.
You can read Mustaine’s full Instagram post below.
