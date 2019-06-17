Wyatt Russell's surfer dude is back in Lodge 49 season 2 first look

Lodge 49 type TV Show Network AMC Genre Comedy,

The first season of AMC’s Long Beach, Calif.-set Lodge 49 was welcomed warmly at EW headquarters, with my TV critic colleague Darren Franich describing it as “a sweetly humane portrait of community, alive with strangeness, brutal pessimism, the possibility of better days ahead.” Darren also named it his favorite new drama of 2018.

The show’s second season finds the titular fraternal order — the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx — suffering under new rule by an ill-suited leader. That’s bad news for our sort-of hero, Wyatt Russell’s ex-surfer Sean “Dud” Dudley. Despite the lost faith of his “Knight” and mentor Ernie (Brent Jennings) and the struggles of his twin sister Liz (Sonya Cassidy) Dud believes he is the key to restoring the Lodge to its former grandeur and putting the rightful king on the throne.

Lodge 49 season 2 premieres on AMC, Aug. 12, 10 p.m.

Exclusively see a teaser for the new season, above. You’ll find more exclusive teasers and posters below.

