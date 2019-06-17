Kirsten Dunst's On Becoming a God in Central Florida (finally) gets first trailer, premiere date

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is (finally) one step closer to reaching televised nirvana.

After initially living at AMC in early 2017, the dark comedy series — starring Kirsten Dunst, who produced the project alongside Oscar-winners George Clooney and Grant Heslov — has been picked up by Showtime for a summer premiere, with the first of its nine one-hour episodes debuting in August.

Oscar-nominated The Favourite filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos was originally set to direct the series, though EW has confirmed that the Greek filmmaker is no longer involved, with The One I Love‘s Charlie McDowell helming the pilot episode in his place.

Image zoom SHOWTIME

Set in an Orlando-adjacent town in 1992, On Becoming a God in Central Florida follows Dunst’s Krystal Stubbs, a water park employee who balances her minimum-wage job with various schemes as she makes her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise, a cult-like pyramid scheme run by a powerful man named Obie Garbeau II (Ted Levine).

“We have to find a new home,” Dunst, who won an Emmy for her leading role on the second season of FX’s Fargo, told EW of the series back in 2017, before filming began. “It’s being put together. It’s so good and everyone just needs to make it happen now!” she continued ahead of teasing Krystal’s evolution. “She’s [a badass], but she becomes that,” the 37-year-old Virgin Suicides actress said. “It’s going to be one of the most fun roles I’ve ever played…. It’s a great pilot!”

On Becoming a God in Central Florida — also starring Théodore Pellerin, Mel Rodriguez, and Gossip frontwoman Beth Ditto — premieres Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. on Showtime. Watch the show’s first trailer above.

Related content: