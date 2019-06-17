Watch the Jonas Brothers mentor a songwriter in exclusive Songland clip

Songland type TV Show Network NBC Genre Reality,

Music

The Jonas Brothers are putting their musical prowess to good use on Tuesday’s episode of Songland.

In an exclusive clip, which you can view above, Nick, Kevin, and Joe help a contestant work on her song, titled “Crowded Place,” by offering suggestions on the song’s structure and giving their take on it.

During the episode, the brothers will hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be their next hit song. Music mega-producers Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, and Shane McAnally also work with the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to fit the Jonas Brothers’ style. One song will ultimately be chosen to be recorded by the Jonas Brothers and released for a global audience.

Songland, which is currently in its first season, airs Tuesdays on NBC. John Legend, Will.i.am, and Kelsey Ballerini have also appeared on the show.

