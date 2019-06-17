Exclusive: Watch Lil' Kim set sail with Mya, Chilli, and the Girls Cruise cast in new teaser trailer

Lil’ Kim can’t wait to give her girls the vacation of a lifetime, according to EW’s exclusive teaser trailer for her upcoming reality series Girls Cruise.

The legendary rapper will set sail for the Caribbean islands of Trinidad, Barbados, and Tobago alongside some of her closest friends: singers Mya and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Wild N Out comedians B. Simone and Pretty Vee, and longtime besties Tiffany Panhilason and Char Defrancesco, the only male member of the group.

“I’m so excited to finally let my hair down,” Mya teases in the video. Mya and Lil’ Kim famously collaborated on the song “Lady Marmalade” alongside Christina Aguilera and Pink in 2001.

The docuseries promises to peel back the layers of some of Hip Hop and R&B’s biggest names, as they let their guard down and enjoy the fruits of their labor on a journey of self-reflection. And because this is a vacation, fans can also expect hilarious adventures and even some spicy romances!

Could that mean Defrancesco has hubby Marc Jacobs tucked away in his suitcase?

“Not worrying about being in control of everything and go have some fun,” says TLC’s Chilli before joining the squad to dance to Lil’ Kim’s hit song “The Jump Off.”

Fans can watch this squad live their best lives when Girls Cruise premieres July 15 at 9 p.m. ET on VH1. Check out the exclusive teaser trailer above for more.

Related content: