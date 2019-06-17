First trailer for Descendants 3 has pirates, dragons, and really great hair

The colorful-haired kids are back!

During Sunday’s ARDYs (a Radio Disney music celebration), Disney Channel debuted the first trailer for its upcoming fantasy flick Descendants 3. The third installment in the teen franchise sees Dove Cameron return as Maleficent’s daughter Mal, as well as Sofia Carson as Evie (daughter of The Evil Queen), Booboo Stewart as Jay (son of Jafar), and Cameron Boyce as Cruella De Vil’s son Carlos.

This is the second sequel to the original 2015 movie, and this time around the action unfolds on VK Day (Villain Kids Day) as Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay cross the barrier to return to their birthplace, the Isle of the Lost, with the intention of bringing four deserving VKs over to Auradon Prep — a place where they actually have a shot at a good life. Afraid that Uma and Hades will come to their new home for vengeance, Mal has to contemplate permanently closing the barrier to the island prison. Of course — with evil villains being involved and all — things aren’t quite as straightforward as Mal hopes and soon enough the VK gang is facing even bigger challenges — including pirates and dragons! At least their hair looks great though.

Descendants 3 premieres Aug. 2 at 8:00 p.m. on Disney Channel. Watch the trailer above.

