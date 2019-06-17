To those out there who have clamored for David Tennant to return to the crime genre since Broadchurch concluded: Netflix sees you. (To those who have clamored for him to return as the Doctor… sorry.)

Tennant and Hayley Atwell will star in Criminal, a Netflix original crime anthology with a couple of compelling twists. The show’s 12 episodes will all take place entirely inside police interrogation rooms, while unspooling “unique crime stories” set in four different countries: France, Germany, Spain, and the U.K., with three episodes per country.

What’s more, talent from each country will write, direct, and star in their respective episodes, which will be produced in the country’s native language. Tennant and Atwell will headline the U.K. entries, alongside Clare-Hope Ashitey (Children of Men, Seven Seconds) and Youssef Kerkour. Killing Eve writer George Kay and She’s Out of My League director Jim Field Smith, who created the show, are writing those episodes.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the series. In the meantime, you can check out a teaser trailer above.

Related content: