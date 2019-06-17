The CW sets return dates for Riverdale, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl

Image zoom Diyah Pera/The CW; Sergei Bachlakov/The CW

The CW has announced its fall 2019 premiere dates, mixing two new shows in with some returning favorites.

First, though, the network will kick off its fall schedule by exclusively airing the IHeartRadio Music Festival from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 3.

The following week, the network will continue to air shows on Sundays, with the new CW superhero series Batwoman launching at 8 p.m., right before the fifth season of Supergirl at 9 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Monday, Oct. 7, and Tuesday, Oct. 8, will see the second season premiere of All American and the fifth season premiere of The Flash, respectively at 8 p.m., followed by an encore of the Batwoman premiere at 9 p.m. both days.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the season 4 premiere of Riverdale will lead into the series premiere of Nancy Drew, with newcomer Kennedy McCann playing the iconic sleuth.

Thursday, Oct. 10, will first have the premiere of the 15th and final season of Supernatural at 8 p.m., and then the season 2 premiere of the Vampire Diaries spin-off Legacies.

On Friday, Oct. 11, expect the season premieres for reboots Charmed at 8 p.m. and Dynasty at 9 p.m.

The following week will first air an encore of Nancy Drew on Monday, Oct. 14, after a new episode of All American, and the final season premiere of Arrow on Tuesday, Oct. 15, after a new episode of The Flash.

The network will finish its fall premieres the following Monday, Oct. 21, airing the third season premiere of Black Lightning at 9 p.m. after a new episode of All American. The CW announced with its new schedule that shows like Legends of Tomorrow and the new Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene will air midseason.

