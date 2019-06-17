Watch Amy Poehler try to do an impression of Natasha Lyonne

Amy Poehler has said on multiple occasions that she’s terrible at impressions, so of course she was tasked with mimicking Natasha Lyonne’s recognizable voice.

Lyonne stars as Nadia Vulvokov in Netflix’s Russian Doll, which she created with Poehler and Leslye Headland. Fans of the critically acclaimed series have fallen in love with Lyonne all over again, and taken note of her distinct speech and pronunciation (e.g., “cock-a-roach”).

In the video above, Natasha first preps Poehler by breaking down the key components to her style, from posture to her famously tousled hairstyle.

“First of all, a lot of people are hell-bent on good posture, why though?” Lyonne says. “Think about you’ve had a long life walking the streets of New York. You’ve been lookin’ for cigarette butts in the gutter, maybe I’ll see a spare. You know, I like to stay close to the streets. So you wanna go low, you wanna go under.”

Next, Lyonne teaches us the valuable lesson of “less is more” when it comes to hair.

“So what you wanna do, you wake up, rinsey-showey, and leave your housey. Bing, bam, boom, put stuff inside, exit,” she says. “Roll around, mush it up, get outta your house. You know what I mean, I have some people blow some smoke in it and exit.”

The real secret to her fabulous hair?

“It’s the smog that gives it the texture,” she says.

Poehler also comments on Lyonne’s interesting pronunciation of “cockroach,” which many fans of the show have noted.

When asked why she says “cock-a-roach,” Lyonne responds: “‘Cause they’re made of doodies.'”

Hard to argue with that.

Finally, Lyonne informs Poehler of her references when it comes to her distinct way of speaking.

“What we wanna do is we wanna think about your friends Joe Pesci, Andrew Dice Clay,” she instructs. “We want to think about mumbling, we want to get a mouth full of marbles and some guttural sounds. So let’s lower the pitch.”

With all the information now at her disposal, Poehler attempts her best Natasha Lyonne impression (while wearing Lyonne’s own red blazer). What she ends up doing is less Nadia Vulvokov, more “Fred Armisen after inhaling helium.”

Still, Poehler gets an A for effort. And now that we’ve seen the video and witnessed the duo’s chemistry, it seems like an Amy Poehler appearance on season 2 of Russian Doll would be an amazing idea.

Related content: