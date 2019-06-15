Stranger Things cast face off in Jimmy Fallon's spin on Family Feud

Jimmy Fallon put another spin on a classic game show, this time with the help of the Stranger Things cast.

In what was basically Family Feud but with laptops instead of buzzers, The Tonight Show put on Search Party, for which two teams of four compete to guess the most popular internet search terms. Just the other day, Fallon was giving the Jonas Brothers a Newlywed-esque Know Your Bro.

For Search Party, Fallon led Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and Sadi Sink, while The Roots’ Tariq Trotter led Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin.

Host Steve Higgins would start reading a Google search phrase and each team would have to guess the blank to land one of the top three most popular results. For example, “Why did the ’80s have the worst blank?” The top three results were “hair,” “music,” and “clothing” — none of the Stranger Things kids agreed with that, for the record.

