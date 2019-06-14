What to Watch this weekend: Lots of sex, drugs, and teen drama in HBO's Euphoria

Image zoom

FRIDAY

Murder Mystery

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Netflix’s Murder Mystery reunites Just Go With It stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who play a husband-wife duo caught up in a baffling murder mystery on board a billionaire’s yacht when the two take a long-awaited vacation to Europe. Things are further complicated when the couple is framed for the murder. Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez, and Terence Stamp also star in the comedy, which was written by James Vanderbilt (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and directed by Kyle Newacheck. —Lauren Huff

Marvel’s Jessica Jones

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Krysten Ritter’s hard-drinking private investigator is the last hero standing in the Marvel-Netflix universe, and in the drama’s third and final season, she explores what it means to be a hero and embrace her power. “She’s trying to look forward and build a future for herself and really finally put these hero powers and objective to the test,” says showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, who promises that Jessica will encounter a familiar face from the sunsetting Marvel-Netflix universe. “We did get to invite at least one person to come over,” she says. “That was really gratifying to find some closure.” —Chancellor Agard

Jett

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Cinemax

Series Debut

Way back in 2003, Carla Gugino headlined Karen Sisco, a too-short-lived Elmore Leonard adaptation. This crime drama feels like a spiritual successor. Gugino plays Jett, a thief living in a Leonard-esque retro world of chatty-violent criminality. Creator Sebastian Gutierrez fills Jett with indulgent pulp: women fighting in a prison shower, split screens, freeze-frames, cheeky sexposition. It’s all a bit much, and the pacing’s too glacial to qualify for Cinemaximum escapism. Besides Gugino, it’s a cast of attractive snoozes, and even Giancarlo Esposito is wasted as a speechifying mobster. At one point, a dying guy vomits blood onto Jett’s cleavage; what I’m saying is, this show’s either for you or it isn’t. C —Darren Franich

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Awake, The Million Dollar Game (series debut) — Netflix

Absentia (season premiere) — Amazon Prime Video

Too Old to Die Young (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

11 p.m.

Los Espookys (series debut) — HBO

SATURDAY

All That

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on Nick

Series Debut

The home of the Good Burger is back as Nickelodeon’s beloved sketch show returns with an all-new cast, plus original All That-ers Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell on board as executive producers. Mitchell and his former castmates Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server guest star in the premiere (also featuring the Jonas Brothers) to officially hand off the torch to the new crew.

“We were all creative kids with these voices in our heads that needed to come out,” Thompson says of the original cast. “So it’s a beautiful thing for a new generation to have that opportunity to spread their quirky wings. I can’t wait to see it.” —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Tempting Fate — Lifetime



9 p.m.

Love, Take Two — Hallmark

SUNDAY

City on a Hill

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

Series Debut

You can sense this series’ aspirations toward David Simon territory in the inspired-by-real-events setup: As 1992 Boston teems with racism, violence, and corruption, Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) arrives in the DA’s office determined to change things, teaming with FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) to take down a crew of armored-car robbers. Those ambitions, plus a talented cast, elevate the show above boilerplate crime-drama status. Bacon is strangely delightful as a standard-issue scumbag antihero, chewing scenery with aplomb. In our overcrowded TV landscape, the show is inessential, but potential abounds. B–

—Tyler Aquilina

Euphoria

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

To say Zendaya sheds her Disney image in this edgy new HBO drama is putting it too lightly. It’s more like she’s burning it in effigy by playing Rue Bennett, a high school junior fresh out of rehab after an overdose. The show is trying hard on all levels, which works visually with how cinematic everything looks, but all the sex, drugs, and trap music involving teens is polarizing enough to recommend it as best enjoyed as a viewing party of one. —Marcus Jones

What Else to Watch

9 p.m.

Big Little Lies — HBO

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries



*times are ET and subject to change