The Tick creator fails to find new home for canceled superhero show

The Tick creator Ben Edlund announced today that he has been unable to find a new home for his superhero-comedy show. Last month, cast member Griffin Newman insisted on Twitter that the show was “very much alive,” despite it being canceled by Amazon after two seasons.

Today, however, Edlund admitted that was no longer the case.

“After much door-knocking we have found no new home for the Tick series in this current market,” Edlund tweeted Friday afternoon. “#SaveTheTick & #LunaTickArmy I’m sorry we could not reward your glorious support with better news. I am so proud of the show, of the cast and crew and writers, and so warmed by the fans.”

“We will look for other opportunities to continue this story with this cast,” Edlund wrote in a subsequent tweet, “but the current series must I’m afraid come to its end.”

“I’ll post a more thorough, emotional thing later saying goodbye to #TheTick once I’ve had a little more time to fully absorb,” Newman said on Twitter, after Edlund broke the news about his inability to find a new home for the show. “For now, I just want to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who fought to keep our show alive. We are eternally grateful. #SaveTheTick #LunaTickArmy.”

The Tick starred Shaun of the Dead actor Peter Serafinowicz as the titular, invincible superhero, and Newman as his sidekick, Arthur.

Watch the trailer for season 2 of The Tick, above.

After much door-knocking we have found no new home for the Tick series in this current market. #SaveTheTick & #LunaTickArmy I'm sorry we could not reward your glorious support with better news. I am so proud of the show, of the cast and crew and writers, and so warmed by the fans — ben_edlund (@ben_edlund) June 14, 2019

We will look for other opportunities to continue this story with this cast, but the current series must I'm afraid come to its end. — ben_edlund (@ben_edlund) June 14, 2019

Please continue to choose love and hope for good things. And I think we might as well accept it as a law of the universe: when the time is right #TheTick always comes back… — ben_edlund (@ben_edlund) June 14, 2019

We tried, folks. We really tried. https://t.co/QiFgxiMJuJ — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) June 14, 2019

I’ll post a more thorough, emotional thing later saying goodbye to #TheTick once I’ve had a little more time to fully absorb. For now, I just want to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who fought to keep our show alive. We are eternally grateful. #SaveTheTick #LunaTickArmy pic.twitter.com/dkd8BnqV5X — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) June 14, 2019

Related content: