Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah say goodbye to Sarah Huckabee Sanders' 'Hucka B.S.'

Late in the day on Thursday, President Donald Trump tweeted that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would be leaving her post at the end of the month. It was a fast turnaround for any late-night hosts looking to incorporate this into their monologues in time for filming, but Jimmy Kimmel and The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah were up for the challenge.

Both poked fun at the fact that Sanders hadn’t given a press conference in months and also had a habit of delivering a bunch of “Hucka B.S.,” as Kimmel called it, when she did.

“She’s going home to become a professional skateboarder. That’s true, or at least it’s as true as everything she said while she was working at the White House,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live host quipped. He also noted how happy she seemed to look during the formal announcement from Trump. “Have you ever seen that face so happy before?” Kimmel added before segueing into a supercut of all the times she felt “interrupted” during press conferences. “She is literally Hucka-beaming with joy at the thought of leaving.”

Noah didn’t carve out that much time during his program. He did joke, “Sarah Huckabee Sanders is quitting… we know this is true because she denied it. But this news isn’t that surprising because you realize she stopped giving press conferences months ago, so it’s just quitting what she already wasn’t doing. She basically quit being press secretary the same way Trump quit CrossFit.”

Related content: