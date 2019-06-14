Netflix orders hidden camera prank series with Stranger Things star

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Netflix is looking to bring back the hidden camera prank format.

The streaming service has ordered Prank Encounters hosted by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo (who plays Dustin on the sci-fi drama).

In each episode, “two complete strangers each think they’re starting their first day at a new job. It’s business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares.”

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of the series, which launches sometime later this year.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things is back for its eagerly awaited third season on July 4.

