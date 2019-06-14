Jimmy Kimmel turns Tom Hanks into a shoplifter

Just like Batman, Tom Hanks lived long enough to see himself become a villain. In this scenario, Jimmy Kimmel is his Joker.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night to promote Toy Story 4, the voice of Woody received a challenge from Kimmel: go to the souvenir shop next door to the studio and steal a cardboard cutout of himself.

“I feel like you could get away with almost anything,” Kimmel said — and Hanks agreed.

So, the actor walked along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, said hi to a few pedestrians, walked into the souvenir shop, tried to make a love connection for a guy from Australia, defaced Matt Damon’s cardboard cutout as a gift for Kimmel, and then walked out with his own cardboard cutout and an armful of fake Academy Awards.

“You can never have too many of these,” the two-time Oscar winner said.

The one thing he couldn’t do? Steal a hot dog from a hot dog vendor on the street, even though that was another dare Kimmel gave to Hanks.

Now, it’s all on tape. Hanks is a criminal. What a way to promote a children’s movie.

