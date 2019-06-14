Hulu's new Veronica Mars trailer includes more bombs and more J.K. Simmons

Veronica Mars is back! Again! Now on streaming!

On Friday, Hulu released the first official trailer for its eight-episode revival of the cult classic WB turned CW show turned crowdfunded movie.

The new trailer leans even heavier into Mars Investigations going toe to toe with Oscar winner J.K. Simmons‘ character Clyde Prickett, an ex-con turned fixer for Neptune, Calif. real estate developer Big Dick Casablancas.

It seems Neptune now has a bomb problem that Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) has to solve to save Spring Break in the West Coast party destination.

Keeping in line with the original run’s deep dive into themes of class warfare and corruption, the core issue at bay is that while blue-collar residents rely on the month-long bacchanalia for the cash influx, the wealthier residents indicate they’re willing to go to great lengths to end it.

The trailer heavily features fan favorites like Dick Casablancas, played by Ryan Hansen who got his own 2014 CW Seed spin-off Play it Again, Dick, and a buff Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring) — plus new faces like Patton Oswalt and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Audiences will be able to catch up on the old seasons of Veronica Mars on Hulu starting July 1, with the new season premiering Friday, July 26.

