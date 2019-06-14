Watch Fear the Walking Dead go full-on Western

Ever since Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss came aboard Fear the Walking Dead as co-showrunners in season 4, the series has taken on a definite Western vibe. But that’s nothing compared to what they are about to unleash on Sunday’s episode, and we’ve got the first few minutes of said episode exclusively right here.

Welcome to Humbug’s Gulch, ladies and gentlemen: a full-on replica town of the wild, wild West. And if the town itself doesn’t immediately call to mind images of High Noon or The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, the tumbleweed blowing through the streets and the soundtrack (complete with whistling!) certainly will.

These opening minutes preview an installment unlike any other in Fear the Walking Dead lore, so saddle up, pardner, and watch the video for yourself above. Then check out the entire episode Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. Giddyup!

Related content: