What to Watch on Thursday: Seven strangers become roommates in Atlanta on MTV's The Real World

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

MTV’s The Real World

Image zoom Facebook Watch/MTV

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Facebook Watch

Season Premiere

You know how this goes: the true story of seven strangers picked to live in a house — this season in Atlanta — where people stop being polite…blahblahblah. Sex, fights, and drinking all guaranteed. But now it’s online rather than on actual MTV. Just like music videos.

Related content:

Baskets

Image zoom Erica Parise/FX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Premiere

Zach Galifianakis and Zach Galifianakis are back for the fourth season of the comedy Baskets, where he plays twins Chip and Dale Baskets. In the premiere, Chip is excited for Penelope’s visit to California, while his mom Christine – played by Louie Anderson – and her new fiancé Ken introduce their cats Ronald Reagan and Susan to each other — to less that purrfect results.

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Strange Angel (season premiere) — CBS All Access

9 p.m.

A.P. Bio (series finale) — NBC

Project Runway (season finale) — Bravo

*times are ET and subject to change