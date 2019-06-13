Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; MTV

Daria

The upcoming Daria spin-off has another twist, and a new star voicing one of its most popular characters.

Originally billed as Daria and Jodie, MTV Studios announced Thursday that the show has been redeveloped as Jodie with Tracee Ellis Ross executive producing and voicing Lawndale High School’s notable alumna.

Ross is “thrilled” about the project, and says “being able to give voice to fresh, feminist and unexplored stories of young women excites me. Jodie, will spin-off from the cult classic Daria, and with the brilliant, sweet and sarcastic black girl magic that is Jodie Landon.”

The Emmy-nominated actress also highlights how Jodie will be the first adult animated show in almost 20 years to center on a black woman, and that it will be a “smart, funny workplace comedy full of commentary about everything from gentrification to sex to tech to call-out culture.”

Jodie is created by Grace Nkenge Edwards (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), who will also serve as head writer. The upcoming show marks the first of multiple new series set in the Daria universe that will be updated for Generation Z.

