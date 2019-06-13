Steven Universe The Movie is a musical! Chance The Rapper, Patti LuPone, and more join

Steven Universe type Book

To everyone who dressed up in a Pearl tuxedo and pirouetted about their homes, here’s some exciting news: Steven Universe The Movie is also a musical, and it’s getting a whole choir of celebrity voices to bring new original songs by showrunner Rebecca Sugar to life.

Announced Thursday, the TV movie coming this fall when Steven Universe returns to Cartoon Network will feature musical collaborations from Chance The Rapper, Patti LuPone, Estelle, Uzo Aduba, Gallant, Aimee Mann, and more.

That also means musical performances from characters like Garnet (Estelle), Yellow Diamond (LuPone), Ruby (Charlyne Yi), Pearl (Deedee Magno Hall), and Amethyst (Michaela Dietz).

In Steven Universe The Movie, first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2018, the titular Steven of Steven Universe thinks his time defending the earth is over, but a new threat coming for Beach City forces him to face his biggest challenge yet.

Sugar executive produces the feature, which is co-executive produced by Chance The Rapper, Kat Morris, Joe Johnston, Alonso Ramirez Ramos, and Ian Jones-Quartey.

See the full list of music collaborators below.

With original songs by Rebecca Sugar in collaboration with:

Chance The Rapper

Estelle

Gallant

Aimee Mann

aivi & surasshu

Jeff Liu

James Fauntleroy

Macie Stewart

Mike Krol

Jeff Ball

Grant Henry

Julian “Zorsy” Sanchez

Performances by:

Estelle (as Garnet)

Patti LuPone (as Yellow Diamond)

Uzo Aduba (as Bismuth)

Christine Ebersole (as White Diamond)

Lisa Hannigan (as Blue Diamond)

Zach Callison (as title character Steven Universe)

Deedee Magno Hall (as Pearl)

Michaela Dietz (as Amethyst)

Tom Scharpling (as Greg Universe)

Shelby Rabara (as Peridot)

Erica Luttrell (as Sapphire)

Charlyne Yi (as Ruby)

Grace Rolek (as Connie Maheswaran)

Jennifer Paz (as Lapis Lazuli)

Kate Micucci (as Sadie)

Matthew Moy (as Lars)

Toks Olagundoye (as Nanefua Pizza)

Steven Universe The Movie will also be released on DVD later this year, and the soundtrack will receive both a digital and physical release.

