Stephen King thinks Netflix should make new version of Under the Dome

No one could claim there is a shortage of upcoming Stephen King adaptations, from It: Chapter Two to The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep as well as in-the-works big screen versions of In the Tall Grass, The Tommy Knockers, and Firestarter, among other movie projects. There’s also director Josh Boone’s small screen take on King’s epic apocalypse novel, The Stand.

But the author himself believes there is room for at least one more: a new version of his 2009 novel Under the Dome, about a small town whose occupants find themselves trapped beneath an invisible barrier.

“How about Netflix bringing back Under the Dome, only starting from scratch and actually doing the book?” King wrote earlier today on Twitter.

Under the Dome was previously turned into a TV show for CBS in 2013. The series, which starred Mike Vogel, Rachelle Lefevre, and Natalie Martinez, ran for three seasons.

Watch a trailer for the CBS version of Under the Dome above.

How about Netflix bringing back UNDER THE DOME, only starting from scratch and actually doing the book? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2019

Related content: