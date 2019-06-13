All the projects coming to Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg's bite-size streaming service

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Another day, another upcoming streaming service with an ambitious slate of programming. With the TV landscape already more crowded than ever, Jeffrey Katzenberg is looking to reinvent the very medium with Quibi, a streaming service that will deliver “quick bites” of content — episodes or installments running 10 minutes or less. Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman have pitched the mobile-based service as quick entertainment for viewers on the go.

“You leave the house every morning with a little TV in your pocket. It’s called your smart phone,” Whitman said in 2018. “During the day, you have these in-between moments. Ten minutes here, 15 minutes there, where you want to see something great.”

Quibi is scheduled to launch on April 6, 2020 with a two-tier pricing system: $4.99 with ads, $7.99 without. And lest anyone remain skeptical, the service already has a raft of A-list talent lined up for various projects. Read on for a list of everything in development. Details are varying degrees of vague on all of them — and these are just the projects we know enough about to actually describe. (For instance, Paul Feig is also developing projects for the platform, but no further info on them is yet available.)

Chrissy’s Court: Chrissy Teigen will preside over real-life small claims cases, Judge Judy-style, with final and legally binding verdicts. Oh, and her mom is the bailiff.

Spielberg’s After Dark: Appointment TV is back, sorta. The beloved filmmaker is writing a “10 or 12-chapter” spooky story that can only be viewed after the sun goes down.

Punk’d and Singled Out: MTV is “reimagining” two of its most famous reality shows in short-form…form.

Elba vs. Block: Is there anything Idris Elba can’t do? After DJ’ing at Coachella earlier this year, the actor ventures into the realm of stunt driving with this eight-episode series. Elba will compete with professional rally driver Ken Block in such car-based setpieces as the “Wall of Death,” the “Car Tightrope,” and the “Flaming Obstacle Course.”

Don’t Look Deeper: Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns) and Don Cheadle headline this sci-fi series directed and executive produced by Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke. The story, set “15 minutes into the future” (whatever that entails), follows a high school senior who realizes she may not be human.

Dummy: Starring Anna Kendrick and Donal Logue (of the late Gotham), this comedy follows the story of an aspiring writer and her boyfriend’s sex doll(?). Originally written as a TV pilot, the project was developed into a film script to be diced up into Quibi’s 10-minute-or-less “bites.”

Wolves and Villagers: Pitched by Katzenberg as “Fatal Attraction 2.0,” this series boasts Naomi Watts in the lead role and Blumhouse maestro Jason Blum (the producer behind Get Out and Ma) as an executive producer.

Thanks a Million: Jennifer Lopez and nine other people give $100,000 to an influential person from their life. That person gives $50,000 to someone else, who gives $25,000 to someone else, and on down the line. We’re guessing-slash-hoping giant checks will be involved.

Frat Boy Genius: Based on a buzzy feature screenplay, this series will tell the tale of Snapchat’s rise through a Social Network-esque, reportedly deeply unflattering portrait of founder Evan Spiegel.

50 States of Fear: Original Spider-Man and The Evil Dead helmer Sam Raimi is developing this horror anthology, which draws inspiration from the folklore of each U.S. state.

You Ain’t Got These: This unscripted show from The Chi creator Lena Waithe explores social issues through the lens of sneaker culture.

Untitled Antoine Fuqua project: The director of The Equalizer and 2016’s The Magnificent Seven is tackling a modern retelling of the ’70s classic Dog Day Afternoon.

Untitled Guillermo del Toro project: The Oscar-winning Shape of Water director is developing a project described as a “modern zombie story.”

El Señor de Los Cielos prequel: Telemundo is partnering with Quibi on a prequel to its acclaimed telenovela, chronicling the rise of notorious real-life drug lord Amado Carrillo Fuentes.

Untitled music competition series: Justin Bieber‘s longtime manager Scooter Braun is producing, and will be a judge for, a musical competition series. How will it differ from The Voice or American Idol? Unclear, but Katzenberg promises it will be “unique and differentiated.”

Related content: