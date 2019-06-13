Black Mirror type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Sci-fi,

Thriller

Miley Cyrus has a rather wild new music video (sort of).

Netflix just released the above video by the singer’s Black Mirror alter ego Ashley O. The tune, titled “On A Roll,” was glimpsed in the season 5 episode “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” that was released earlier this month.

In the episode, Cyrus’ Ashley O presents a shallow and pithy pop star construct to her fans while longing to make music that she finds more meaningful.

“It’s really important for people to feel like they’re in control of their own destiny, and that means having the confidence to be who you want to be,” the character says in a quote about the video.

Cyrus’ Black Mirror entry has divided critics, some of whom dubbed it one of the show’s worst episodes, while others defended it as a solid entry and perhaps even the best of the new season (see where EW ranked it in our Black Mirror episodes ranked gallery).

