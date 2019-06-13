Jonas Brothers play Jimmy Fallon's Know Your Bro game on The Tonight Show

Are these late-night hosts trying to break up the Jonas Brothers… again?! First, James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke lie detector revealed Nick Jonas thinks he’s a better singer than his brothers, and now Jimmy Fallon’s Know Your Bro game, another spin on The Newlywed Game, trapped the frontman in a similar situation.

On The Tonight Show‘s Wednesday episode, each brother took turns wearing noise-canceling headphones while Fallon asked the other two a question about their brother.

When Nick wore the headphones, the host asked Kevin and Joe what Nick would say is the thing for which his siblings are most jealous of him. Joe said “batting practice with the Dodgers” and Kevin said Nick’s “shoe collection.”

Nick, however, said, “Maybe, like, performed at the White House a few times,” prompting an appropriately jokey response from his brothers and the audience.

The Jonas Brothers seem strong, but why tempt fate, Fallon? We can’t go through it again… not like this… not after “Sucker”… and not before their tour!

