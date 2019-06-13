Jersey Shore Family Vacation returning with new episodes this summer

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation type TV Show Network MTV Genre Reality

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is officially coming back next month, with all new episodes full of the drama and camaraderie that fans can’t get enough of.

Season 3, set to debut July 11 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV, will reunite housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — but everything is different this time around. As weddings, divorce, and even impending jail time lingers, the squad will show that their friendships are deeper than a solo cup before a Friday night beer bong competition.

MTV said in a statement, “Through the challenges and fears, pranks and surprise wedding guests, is the humor that keeps this group together and proves that facing life’s twists and turns is easier with friends.”

Jerzdays will never be the same. Get a first look at the new season in the teaser above.

