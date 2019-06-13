Typically, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is screaming at everyone else. In EW’s exclusive trailer for Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, his new six-part documentary food series for National Geographic, he’s screaming off the side of a mountain.

As the title of the show suggests, Ramsay traverses “uncharted” territory on food adventures to explore different cultures. That includes “high-altitude cuisine,” hence the mountain climbing.

Filmed across four continents in locations include Peru, Morocco, Laos, New Zealand, Alaska, and Hawaii, Uncharted will feature Ramsay “unlocking a culture’s culinary secrets through exploration and adventure with local food heroes, no matter where they may lead him; tracking down high-octane traditions, pastimes, and customs that are specific to the region in hopes of discovering the undiscovered,” according to a description from NatGeo.

“My passion for adventure has made me not only a better chef but also a fearless apprentice of all cultures, which makes it so exciting for me to work with National Geographic, who’ve been taking exploration to the limit for their entire storied history,” Ramsay said when the series was first announced in July 2018.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted will premiere July 21 at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

Related content: