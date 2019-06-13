Fast & Furious animated series careens towards Netflix with first teaser

Fast and Furious type Movie

Get ready to meet Dominic Toretto’s cousin Tony.

The latest news from the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, following word of a new re-imagining of The Boondocks, comes word of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, a new Netflix animated series based in the world of the Fast & Furious franchise. As proof, there’s a teaser (shown above) featuring a death-defying car jump typical of these speed fiends.

Spy Racers follows Tony Toretto, cousin of Dom, who’s played by Vin Diesel in the big-screen film series. Diesel, in fact, executive produces Spy Racers with Fast & Furious franchise screenwriter Chris Morgan.

According to a DreamWorks TV logline, Tony and his friends are “recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination.”

This marks the latest Netflix series from DreamWorks TV, which brought us shows like Voltron: Legendary Defender, She-Ra and the Princess of Power, and Trollhunters. It’s also the latest expansion to Fast & Furious as the Hollywood spin-off feature, Hobbs & Shaw, preps for theaters.

Tim Hedrick (a writer on Voltron) and Bret Haaland (executive producer on another Netflix and DreamWorks TV program, All Hail King Julien) serve as EPs and showrunners.

There’s currently no known release date, but Spy Racers will premiere on Netflix some time this year.

