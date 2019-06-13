Daniel Radcliffe to star in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special

Image zoom Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Comedy

Here’s some magical casting news for you!

On Thursday, Netflix announced that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will be joining the cast of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt when it returns for an all-new interactive special next year.

Little is known about the part he’ll play, but the special sees Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) set off on her biggest adventure yet, taking her to three different states. Apparently there’s explosions and a dancing hamburger along the way too. Since it’s an interactive special, the viewer gets to weigh in and decide things like whether the Reverend (Jon Hamm) will succeed in his evil plan to derail Kimmy’s wedding (?!) or if there’ll be an accidental war against the robots. Sounds like quite the trip.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re about to start production,” said series co-creator Tina Fey during a FYC panel back in May. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event. Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes. I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

Created by Fey and Robert Carlock, Kimmy Schmidt ran for four seasons on the streaming platform, becoming one of the Netflix original series that helped make the service what it is today. The series finale saw Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) realize her dreams by publishing a children’s book she’d previously penned, and four years later seeing it made into a theme park in Florida. The new interactive series could go back and fill in the time period before the leap.

