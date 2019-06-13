CBS announces full fall prime-time schedule

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS; Cliff Lipson/CBS; Michael Desmond/CBS

Get your DVRs ready: CBS has kickstarted the 2019-20 TV season by announcing its fall premiere schedule.

Five new shows and 15 returning ones will air on the network in the new season, which starts Monday, Sept. 23. On that night, The Neighborhood and Bull will be joined by newcomers Bob ♥ Abishola (Chuck Lorre’s latest comedy) and All Rise (a courtroom drama).

NCIS, FBI, and NCIS: New Orleans will return Tuesday, Sept. 24, while Survivor’s 90-minute 39th season debut and the season finale of Big Brother will air that Wednesday.

Thursdays will be a big night for the network: The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon and the Allison Janney and Anna Faris starrer Mom will be the only returning shows, in the 8 and 9 p.m. slots, respectively. Those shows will be joined by the series debuts of the Walton Goggins comedy The Unicorn, Carol’s Second Act starring Patricia Heaton, and Evil, a supernatural drama from The Good Fight creators Michelle and Robert King.

Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I., and Blue Bloods will round out the week Friday, Sept. 27. The weekend schedule includes Crimetime Saturday and 48 Hours on Saturday, and 60 Minutes, God Friended Me, and NCIS: Los Angeles after a football doubleheader that Sunday.

All but three returning series will debut their new seasons during the premiere week. SEAL Team and SWAT open the next week, on Oct. 2, while Madam Secretary will start its final season Sunday, Oct. 6.

See the full fall CBS schedule below.

Monday, Sept. 23

8-8:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood (Second season premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. — Bob ♥ Abishola (Series deubt)

9-10 p.m. — All Rise (Series deubt)

10-11 p.m. — Bull (Fourth season premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8-9 p.m. — NCIS (17th season premiere)

9-10 p.m. — FBI (Second season premiere)

10-11 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans (Sixth season premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8-9:30 p.m. — Survivor (90-minute 39th season premiere)

9:30-11 p.m. — Big Brother (Live season finale)

Thursday, Sept. 26

8-8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon (Third season premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. — The Unicorn (Series deubt)

9-9:30 p.m. — Mom (Seventh season premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. — Carol’s Second Act (Series deubt)

10-11 p.m. — Evil (Series deubt)

Friday, Sept. 27

8-9 p.m. — Hawaii Five-0 (10th season premiere)

9-10 p.m. — Magnum P.I. (Second season premiere)

10-11 p.m. — Blue Bloods (10th season premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 28

8-10 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday

10-11 p.m. — 48 Hours (33rd season premiere)

**Sunday, Sept. 29 – Football doubleheader

7:30-8:30 p.m. — 60 Minutes (52nd season premiere)

8:30-9:30 p.m. — God Friended Me (Second season premiere)

9:30-10:30 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles (11th season premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8-9 p.m. — Survivor (Regular time period)

9-10 p.m. — SEAL Team (Third season premiere)

10-11 p.m. — S.W.A.T. (Third season premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 6

7-8 p.m. — 60 Minutes (Regular time period)

8-9 p.m. — God Friended Me (Regular time period)

9-10 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles (Regular time period)

10-11 p.m. — Madam Secretary (Sixth season premiere)

