Stranger Things Season 3
13 featured stories since

Burger King to offer upside-down Whoppers in honor of Stranger Things

By Justine Browning
June 13, 2019 at 10:04 AM EDT
Burger King

Stranger Things

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Stranger Things fans can now be a part of the Upside Down universe simply by enjoying fast food.

In honor of the sci-fi hit, Burger King is set to serve its famous Whoppers upside down, paying tribute to the alternate dimension explored on the show. The Upside-Down Whopper sandwich, which is simply a regular Whopper with the buns reversed, also features ’80s-style packaging. 

The special treat can be enjoyed starting June 21 at certain restaurants in several U.S. cities, including Miami, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles. Limited edition ketchup packets and T-shirts inspired by the series will also be available.

The special promotion will coincide with the season 3 premiere of Stranger Things on July 4.

Related content:

Skip
Stranger Things Season 3
13 featured stories since
David Harbour reveals who he'd like to work with in Stranger Things 3
1/11/2018
Netflix defends Stranger Things creators accused of verbal abuse: 'No wrongdoing'
3/10/2018
Stranger Things stars reportedly land big pay raises
3/19/2018
Stranger Things executive producer: Season 3 is 'legitimately creepy'
3/26/2018
Stranger Things season 3 appoints Cary Elwes as mayor
4/17/2018
Stranger Things announces start of season 3 production with behind-the-scenes video
4/27/2018
Stranger Things season 3 influenced by Chevy Chase comedy Fletch
8/18/2018
Finn Wolfhard reveals new haircut as fans question if Stranger Things cast filmed final season
11/14/2018
Stranger Things 3 trailer debuts new location and creature: See the season's first photos
3/20/2019
New Coke is making a comeback thanks to Stranger Things
5/20/2019
New Stranger Things 3 poster offers clues to top-secret plot
6/3/2019
Burger King to offer upside-down Whoppers in honor of Stranger Things
6/12/2019
Stranger Things cast face off in Jimmy Fallon's spin on Family Feud
6/14/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST