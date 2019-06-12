Younger stars on filming that epic '9 to 5' musical moment

Younger type TV Show Network TV Land Genre Comedy,

What a way to make a living, indeed.

On Wednesday’s season 6 premiere of TVLand’s Younger, Liza (Sutton Foster) and Kelsey (Hilary Duff) head to iconic New York City piano bar Marie’s Crisis and bust out a cheery rendition of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” in a bid to appease an angry Diana (Miriam Shor). Of course, it works and before long Diana is joining in too.

“In the last two seasons they’ve incorporated more musical numbers,” Foster told EW from the set. “But what’s great is our characters don’t sing, we’re not singers…” (Interrupts Shor, “Well speak for yourself, Sutton. I think Diana sees herself as a singer.”)

And they’re not just singing — there’s some pretty nifty dance moves in there too. “My favorite part is Sutton’s shoulder shrug,” laughs Shor. “It just killed me every time. It’s a little crazy when they’re like, ‘Sutton, Miriam, Hilary, just be as goofy as you want to be.'”

Goofy, sure, but Foster thinks these occasional musical moments work because they’re not forced into the storyline. “What’s been fun is all the things that they’ve created have come out of these really organic fun moments,” she says. “‘9 to 5’ was the perfect way to bring them together because that song, that movie made sense with the story with what we’re doing; we’re trying to find our way in this business world and working together even though we’re very different. That song is just such a genius song. The minute you hear it…It’s so good!”

As for Shor’s favorite part? “It’s all worth it for Kelsey’s line at the end,” she says of the moment Kelsey shares her disbelief that back in the ’80s people only worked from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “I laughed so hard when I read that line, they actually worked from 9-5? That made me laugh so hard.”

Younger airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on TVLand. Watch that phenomenal “9 to 5” clip above.

