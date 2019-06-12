What to Watch on Wednesday: Liza and Charles are finally together for the new season of Younger

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on TV Land

Season Premiere

It might be entering its sixth season, but Younger isn’t slowing down in its old age. The TV Land dramady is back, picking up where things left off, but with lots more drama, according to the cast. After Charles stepped down as head of his own publishing company so he could be with Liza, we now see where things are going with them; Kelsey is under pressure as the new publisher at Millennial; and Diana is trying to come to terms with the whole shake-up. Oh, and Josh has baby-daddy drama. Add to it some axe throwing, a dance number, arrests, and a lot more. —Ruth Kinane

When They See Us: Oprah Winfrey Presents When They See Us Now

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. OWN / Netflix

This special — which will air on OWN and be available to stream on Netflix — was filmed over the weekend, and features Oprah host interviewing for the first time the men who became known in 1989 as the Central Park Five. When They See Us co-writer and director Ava DuVernay also joins for the conversation, as the men talk with Oprah about being charged and convicted variously of assault, rape, and attempted murder, and then, in 2002, being fully exonerated.

