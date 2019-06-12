The Boondocks reboot in the works with original series creator

Image zoom Adult Swim

Love for The Boondocks is still very much alive. So, Sony is bringing the Freeman family back to television.

“A complete re-imagining” of The Boondocks “for the modern era” is in development from original series creator Aaron McGruder, the studio announced Wednesday morning at the 2019 Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

Based on his comic strip of the same name, McGruder’s The Boondocks premiered in November 2005 on Cartoon Network’s late-night programming block Adult Swim. The comic launched in 1996. The reboot, a satire for the modern era, is said to chronicle the adventures of the Freeman family against the evil local government tyrant Uncle Ruckus, who rules the fictional Woodcrest County, Maryland with an iron fist.

In a March appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, comedian John Witherspoon, who voiced Granddad on The Boondocks, teased his involvement. “I’m on the cartoon. What is it? The Boondocks? I didn’t change my voice for The Boondocks. And they coming back,” he said. “The Boondocks is coming back. It’s one of the best cartoons I’ve ever been on.”

In February, McGruder resurrected his Boondocks comic strip to poke fun at the state of America in 2019. As shown in a series of Instagram posts shared by radio host Charlamagne Tha God, it featured characters Huey, Riley, Granddad, and Uncle Ruckus, as well as satirical takes on President Donald Trump and the Robert Mueller investigation.

At Annecy, Sony Animation revealed a handful of other project updates. Ralph Breaks the Internet director Rich Moore is joining Sony Animation and the team behind Vivo, Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s animated musical. The studio also gave a first look at director Chris Appelhans’ Wish Dragon, set for a release in China in 2020.

Aron Warner is currently producing the initiative’s first release, “Wish Dragon,” directed by Chris Appelhans and set to release in China in 2020. #SonyAnimation #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/UWrjG5qGrR — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) June 12, 2019

Hungry Ghosts (based on the Dark Horse graphic novel by Joel Rose and the late Anthony Bourdain) and Superbago (in collaboration with Stoopid Buddy studios) are in development as new shows, and Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky is working on two animated films, Black Knight and Fixed.

