Sutton Foster and Miriam Shor tease what's to come on Younger season 6

Proving that not everything slows down in old age, Younger is back for its sixth season with even more drama and wit.

Picking up where things left off at the end of season 5 of the TV Land dramedy, Liza (Sutton Foster) and Charles (Peter Hermann) have to confront the reality of Charles stepping down from his role as publisher at his company, Empirical. Since that decision was in part to be with Liza, there are going to be some repercussions this season. “There’s definitely tension,” says Foster from the season 6 set. “Charles isn’t just at home in his PJs eating bonbons. He’s basically where Liza was in season 1, having nothing and trying to re-establish himself. He’s finding his way back in, but of course that affects his relationship with Liza.”

Naturally, the relationship drama isn’t limited to Liza and Charles. Everyone’s favorite unlikely couple, gargantuan-necklace queen Diana (Miriam Shor) and Staten Island plumber Enzo (Chris Tardio), are also navigating some new scenarios after that, um, sweet but sewage-y embrace in the season 1 finale. “It was real poo; it was human excrement!” jokes Shor of the couple’s reunion after Enzo’s near-death experience in the NYC sewers. “No, It was gelatin mixed with various things. It was edible, believe it or not — we did not eat it, but it was! It got all over us, and of course I was wearing the most expensive coat and they’re like, ‘We’ve got to get multiples of this.’ I’m choking on my tongue thinking about how much it’s worth. ‘I got dirt on this!’” As for where the couple goes from here, Shor promises there are some fun developments on the Diana-Enzo front in season 6, but thankfully no more excrement embraces. “Enzo is so sweet and lovable, but he’s not dumb; he gets Diana,” Shor says. “I just love that someone accepts her on her own terms and calls her out, for sure.”

Since this is Younger, the chaos isn’t contained to the characters’ love lives. Over at Millennial, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) is in the driver’s seat as the new publisher, and she’s feeling the pressure of playing boss. “Everyone stumbles, but that’s more interesting than everyone doing the right thing all the time,” says Shor of that arc and the show in general. “Everyone is fumbling and trying to figure out where their place is in the shifting politics of everything, and that’s where the fun comes from.”

Another change at Millennial sees Lauren (Molly Bernard) take on a PR role at the company — much to the pleasure of Diana after their “diva” back-and-forth last season. “I was so freaking excited when Molly was in the office,” Shor says. “I love that dynamic between them; I feel like they’re two sides of a coin.” Shor adds that, contrary to what people might assume would be Diana’s view, she actually admires millennials. “Much in the same way I feel about millennials, I think Diana is just in awe,” she explains. “I mean this in a positive way: She’s in awe with the agency and entitlement that millennial women feel, and rightfully so. They just step right up and take their place at the table, as opposed to asking for it or feeling like you didn’t earn it, which is more generationally what I feel often. She’s a little confused because she fought so hard to get where she is, and now she’s watching someone so young just brazenly take it, but I think she can’t help but admire Lauren.”

Elsewhere, there’s potential paternity coming up for Josh after his ex turned up pregnant last season — a situation that forces Liza to confront where their relationship lies. “I think Liza is still figuring out the Josh thing,” says Foster. “He represents something to Liza and brings something out of her. They’re really good friends and she really means it when she says, ‘I’m there for you.’ She’s happy for him that he might get to be a dad, but there is a loss there for her…”

Besides new bosses and babies, there are also (perhaps more importantly) more musical moments (check back after the premiere for insight into that scene) and plenty of eye-catching necklaces for Diana to come. “It looks like a marble merkin!” Shor jokes about one large neckpiece Diana dons in episode 8. “Lady Gaga wore it for one of her concerts, I’m sure!”

Season 6 of Younger premieres June 12 at 10 p.m. on TV Land.

