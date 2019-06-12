Selena Gomez melts down with Jimmy Fallon during spicy hot wings challenge

There’s a web series out there called Hot Ones, hosted by Sean Evans, where guests try to answer questions while eating a series of progressively spicier hot wings. On The Tonight Show Tuesday, Jimmy Fallon welcomed Evans to the show to put him and Selena Gomez through the wringer.

Fallon, as the Saturday Night Live vet who constantly broke during sketches, was the first to crack under the pressure of the Wiltshire Chili Farm sauce called Trinidad Scorpion, while Gomez kept strong until she took a bite of a wing doused in Da’ Bomb Beyond Insanity.

At this point, Evan tried to get the pair to “Explain the ‘Gram,” where they explain what’s going on in an Instagram photo. But all Gomez could muster with the hot sauce burning her tongue was, “What the Hell?!” It only got worse for them from there.

Gomez somehow returned to the Tonight Show stage for the interview portion with Fallon, wherein she revealed she’s largely finished with her first album in about four years.

“I’m just relieved,” the 26-year-old singer said. “It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that, how was I gonna capture that and how was I gonna feel good about what I was saying? So, I just kept going and I’m relieved.”

Gomez further teased there will always be “a sense of strong pop” in her music, but this next album “explored more with electric guitar, a lot of more soulful tracks underneath things, acoustic guitar.”

“It all hits different places that I feel is my lane for music,” she said.

