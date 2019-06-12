Full-length Pennyworth trailer teases a bloody, sexy Batman prequel series

With the arrival of the full-length Pennyworth trailer from EPIX comes a much clearer look at this Batman prequel series from the makers of Fox’s Gotham.

Jack Bannon’s Alfred Pennyworth isn’t the same butler of Bruce Wayne we know from the comics and every Bat-flick. In Pennyworth, he’s a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, still grappling with memories of wartime. To make a life of his own, he starts a security firm offering muscle-for-hire. It’s during this entrepreneurial effort in 1960s London that he encounters a young American by the name of Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), before the man would go on to father Bruce.

Things get messy when criminal Bet Sykes, played by singer and Fleabag‘s “hot priest” super fan Paloma Faith, sets Thomas as her next target.

Between the sexiness of Alfred’s trysts with love interest and dancer Esme (Emma Corrin), his lighthearted quips with Thomas, and the more brutal side of the London criminal underworld with Bet and her cohort, Lord Harwood (Jason Flemying), the trailer paints a fuller picture of how Pennyworth differs in style from Gotham, both of which are produced by Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon.

Image zoom Epix

Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), and Polly Walker (The Mentalist) also star in the series, which will premiere on EPIX on July 28.

