Paul Wesley will return for Tell Me A Story season 2

First he was Eddie. Now he’s Tucker.

When Tell Me A Story returns for its sophomore season on CBS All Access, Paul Wesley will be back in a new role. The actor, who played the bartender and drug dealer Eddie in season 1, is set to take on the lead role of Tucker in season 2 of the anthology series.

Tell Me A Story, which puts a modern twist on classic fairy tales, tackled Hansel and Gretel, The Three Little Pigs, and Little Red Riding Hood, in its first season. Season 2 will give viewers a new take on Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella.

Tucker is a struggling novelist who spends his sleepless nights toiling away in a secluded cabin in the woods and his days trying to prove he’s good enough for his beautiful fiancée. And, of course, everything is about to come crashing down as a dark secret threatens to destroy his world.

Tell Me A Story was created by Kevin Williamson, who also worked with Wesley on The Vampire Diaries.

