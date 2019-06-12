Disney+ Streaming
Disney+ reveals first look at Monsters, Inc. TV spin-off

Meet Tylor Tuskmon, the new character played by 'Superstore' star Ben Feldman

By Marc Snetiker
June 12, 2019 at 12:45 PM EDT
Everett Collection

Monsters at Work

Disney has revealed a first look at Monsters at Work, the upcoming Disney+ animated show that will spin off Pixar’s Oscar-winning Monsters, Inc. into a new expanded series following a young monster just trying to climb the corporate ladder with however many arms it takes.

Ben Feldman (Superstore) plays Tylor Tuskmon, an eager mechanic at Monsters, Inc. who dreams of moving from the facilities department to the Laugh Floor to work alongside his Monstropolis idols Mike and Sulley (who will be played by original cast members Billy Crystal and John Goodman, reprising their roles from the 2001 film). Take a peek at Tyler here, as seen for the first time in a painted rendering Feldman shared Wednesday on social media.

“This show is crazy fun & I’m so hyped to have finagled my way into the [Disney] fam,” Feldman wrote, adding, “also if I’m not really your thing, Mike & Sulley from the other Monsters movies are back too so relax.”

The 2020-targeted series (developed and executive-produced by Bobs Gannaway) picks up six months after the original movie’s story, with the Monsters, Inc. power plant now harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis — thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams.

The voice ensemble of Monsters at Work also includes other Monsters, Inc. alumni (like Jennifer Tilly, Bob Peterson, and John Ratzenberger) as well as new cast members Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Stanton, and Aisha Tyler.

