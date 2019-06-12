Black Mirror
By Lauren Huff
June 12, 2019 at 09:02 PM EDT
A Black Mirror music video is coming through the looking glass.

Netflix will release the music video for fictional pop star Ashley O’s (Miley Cyrus) bop “On a Roll” — snippets of which are seen throughout the season 5 episode “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” — on Thursday morning, according to the Black Mirror Twitter page.

“Omg Ashley O, I’m such a huge fan!! When will the Music video for “On a roll” come out? That song is seriously my JAM!!,” an apparent fan account tweeted to Cyrus on Wednesday, to which the Black Mirror account responded, “Tomorrow.” Cyrus also retweeted the reply.

In the episode, which hit the streaming service with the rest of the sci-fi anthology’s fifth season on June 5, a lonely teen (Angourie Rice) becomes obsessed with a robot doll made in the likeness of her favorite pop star, Ashley O. Ashley, meanwhile, is disillusioned with her seemingly perfect life, which is rapidly spinning out of control, because… well, it’s Black Mirror we’re talking about here.

And if the catchy tune sounds familiar, it’s probably because “On a Roll” is actually a reworking of the 1989 Nine Inch Nails hit “Head Like a Hole.”

