All That‘s signature restaurant Good Burger (home of the Good Burger, if you weren’t aware) can now actually take your order.

Ahead of the premiere of the All That revival, Nickelodeon announced plans to launch a pop-up Good Burger restaurant in Los Angeles. The team behind Saved By the Max, the Saved By the Bell-themed diner that appeared in 2016, is partnering with the network to help bring Good Burger to life. While the restaurant won’t open until July 10, you can purchase tickets starting Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m. PT.

Visitors will be able to munch on real Good Burgers, Good Chunks, and Good Shakes, and, naturally, can expect “a few comedic mishaps and surprises” as part of the experience. A statement from Nickelodeon also promises “Good Burger-themed service experiences, merchandise, games, secret sauce and more.”

The revived All That, executive produced by the original Good Burger team of Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, will premiere Saturday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Original cast members Mitchell, Josh Server, and Lori Beth Denberg will make guest appearances, along with the Jonas Brothers. You can also watch Mitchell announce the Good Burger pop-up launch above.

