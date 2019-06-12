Full cast of Joey Graceffa's Escape the Night season 4 revealed

Cue the drumroll: the full cast for Escape the Night‘s upcoming fourth season has been revealed.

When the murder mystery-themed reality series returns for its “all-stars” season, EW can exclusively reveal it will feature host Joey Graceffa and a cast that includes some familiar faces: Colleen Ballinger (a.k.a. Miranda Sings), Bretman Rock, Alex Wassabi, Justine Ezarik, Gabbie Hanna, DeStorm Power, Timothy DeLaGhetto, Tana Mongeau, and Rosanna Pansino.

Image zoom Desiree Navarro/WireImage

“Creating Escape The Night has been such an honor over the past four years. Now in our fourth season, the challenges are harder, the creatures are scarier and the drama is real,” Graceffa said in a statement. “This all-stars cast has really elevated the show and couldn’t be more proud to be the longest running original show on YouTube Premium. Thank you to our amazing, dedicated fans, this season is for you!”

Escape the Night season 4 debuts on YouTube on July 11.

Image zoom YouTube Originals

