How your furry best friend could become a star of Netflix's Dogs season 2

If you are the proud owner of good dog and think he or she deserves to be on television, then Netflix wants to hear from you. The streaming service announced Wednesday that it is renewing its docuseries Dogs and has invited canine owners to submit their hounds to become one of the show’s subjects by tagging @NetflixDogs with #netflixdogstory on Instagram or Twitter.

Dogs looks at the many different kinds of relationships which exist between man and man’s best friend. Subjects in season 1 included a young girl with epilepsy who begins to bond with her service dog and a dog adoption advocate who drives dozens of dogs, by herself, from Texas shelters to new homes in New York City.

“We are so excited that our pack is back for Season 2 of Dogs!” said executive producers Glen Zipper and Amy Berg, in a statement. “From the beginning we have said that the joy shown in Dogs helps bring people together and that same feeling will translate more than ever in season 2. Dogs offers us the ability to explore some of the most important human stories through relationships with our best friends and it’s been amazing to see how much these episodes have touched audiences and critics across the globe. Most importantly, our fans have become part of our extended family and we are honored to bring them a fresh set of stories that will allow us to connect with them yet again.”

Watch the trailer for season 1 of Dogs, above.

