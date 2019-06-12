Billy Eichner playing videogames with Conan O'Brien is a hoot: 'Wait for me, I'm gay!'

Conan type TV Show Network TBS Inc.

After a long break, Conan O’Brien‘s Clueless Gamer segment is back — this time with Billy Eichner.

The Billy on the Street host and Lion King voice actor raged out with O’Brien while playing Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled on Conan this week.

This segment hinges on the players, and Eichner was a hoot. He came complete with exclamations like “wait for me, I’m gay!” (what he calls “Pete Buttigieg’s campaign slogan”) and “I don’t feel seen!”

O’Brien tried his own “wait up for me, I’m straight!” bit, but Eichner shut that down: “No, that doesn’t work, a—hole!”

Eichner may have lost the first round, but he won the second round, which was the most important because the loser had to wear a Crash Bandicoot mask and peg the other player’s upcoming project. It’s a Pride Month miracle.

