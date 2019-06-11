What to Watch on Tuesday: Pose returns in the '90s

Image zoom

The Bold Type

Image zoom Panagiotis Pantazidis/Freeform

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Freeform

Season Finale

On the season 3 finale, Jane and Jacqueline’s big expose makes waves and inspires the EIC to make some editorial changes at the magazine — but will it be the step that pushes the board so far? Elsewhere, Kat deals with the disappointment of losing the campaign for local councilwoman and turns to former flame Adena for comfort, while Sutton comes to a realization about her a career. Bold choices all around.

Pose

Image zoom Macall Polay/FX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Premiere

If season 1 was about building a life — a family, an identity, a sense of purpose — season 2, which shifts the action three years forward to 1990, is about maintaining it. The House of Evangelista is facing new challenges: Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) grapples with the pressing reality of her HIV diagnosis; Angel (Indya Moore) pursues a newfound dream; and Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain) and Ricky (Dyllón Burnside) reach a rougher stage of their relationship. Billy Porter and Dominique Jackson are still highlights of this vibrant ensemble, and while the world within Pose has changed, it remains a shining light in a category all its own. B+ —David Canfield

Press Your Luck

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

Actress, director, and producer Elizabeth Banks is adding a new job to her résumé: game-show host. And we can’t think of anyone who’s more pitch-perfect to oversee the action on the revival of this 1980s classic, where contestants try to rack up big bucks but no WHAMMYS.

Songland

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

Aspiring songwriters hope country star Kelsea Ballerini will love them like she means it as they try to impress her with their original material, enough so she picks them as the winner. Just no love songs. We hear she hates those.

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

The Bachelorette — ABC

Ice on Fire — HBO

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Bravo

10 p.m.

Cheerleader Generation (series debut) — Lifetime

Ink Master (season premiere) — Paramount Network

*times are ET and subject to change