Sophie Turner says she didn't tell her parents about her Game of Thrones audition

It seems Sophie Turner was destined to play Sansa Stark, but it turns out she auditioned for her iconic role as a joke.

The English actress, who made her acting debut in HBO’s Game of Thrones, says she auditioned for the fantasy series as a “jokey thing to do” with her friends. And because she wasn’t serious about auditioning, she neglected to inform her parents.

“I didn’t tell my parents I auditioned for Game of Thrones, they just kind of found out,” Turner recently told Vogue Paris, while promoting the film Dark Phoenix.

The 23-year-old said the show’s casting director, Nina Gold, visited multiple schools, searching to cast young actors.

“Me and all my friends auditioned,” she said. “We just thought it was kind of a fun, jokey thing to do. And then I just got call back, after call back.

“My parents found out when I was in the final seven, and then my mom kind of freaked out, and she called my dad and said, ‘I don’t know if we can do this,’” Turner continued. “But my dad said, ‘Shut up, this is what she has wanted her whole life. You have to let her give it a go.'”

Turner eventually accepted the opportunity to play the now-iconic Queen in the North, with her mom’s blessing.

“She jumped on me and said, ‘You got the part,’ and we both ran and jumped in the pool and ate loads of pizza that whole day. It was the best day ever,” the actress recalled.

Even though Turner may have tried out as a joke, the star has been acting since she was 3 years old, at the Playbox Theatre in Warwick, England. It was at her high school in Warwick that she auditioned for the role of Sansa.

Game of Thrones launched Turner’s career and set her on the trajectory to play Jean Grey in the X-Men film series, with her first appearing in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. The HBO series recently wrapped after eight seasons on May 19, and its series finale set a network record in viewership.

To honor the end of the long-running series, Turner posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram ahead of the finale.

“Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love,” she wrote. “I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind. But I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me.”

