Sandra Bullock is developing a musical TV show for Amazon loosely based on her life in the 1980s

Sandra Bullock is coming to TV in the most unconventional of ways.

The Ocean’s 8 actress is developing a musical dramedy TV show for Amazon that is loosely based on her college life in the 1980s, EW has learned. The series will center on an independent woman in the deep South going up against the oppressive cultural norms of the area, and finding love, community, and an identity of her own, as detailed by The Hollywood Reporter. The show will touch upon subjects like drag culture, mental health, and the AIDS epidemic.

The untitled show is also being produced by John Legend and Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery), with a concept that was developed by Marja-Lewis Ryan. Now that Ryan will be the showrunner for The L Word: Generation Q, she will serve as a consulting producer for the show, and K.C. Perry (The Originals) will write the script.

Bullock attended East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1987.

