Robert Kirkman's Oblivion Song comic being developed as film

Image zoom Jordin Althaus/AMC; Skybound Entertainment

It has been announced that Skybound Entertainment and Universal Pictures are developing a film based on The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman and artist Lorenzo De Felici’s comic Oblivion Song.

Oblivion Song takes place a decade after 300,000 citizens of Philadelphia suddenly disappeared into an alternative dimension called Oblivion. Nathan Cole makes daily trips, risking his life to try and rescue those lost, alone, and afraid, living in an apocalyptic hellscape.

“The premise is that 300,000 people in the city of Philadelphia were on a land mass that basically switched places with a land mass in a different dimension that eventually came to be known as Oblivion,” Kirkman told EW at the time of the comic’s launch last year. “Our story takes place 10 years after this incident and follows a scientist, Nathan Cole, who invented technology that allows him to pass between dimensions. He was tasked with leading a strike team that would go into Oblivion and rescue people, but as they started catching fewer and fewer people, the government eventually shut the program down and stopped funding it. Because his brother is still left in Oblivion, Nathan kind of keeps his equipment running on like a tape-and-chewing-gum budget, and keeps going into Oblivion every day to try and find more and more people until he hopefully finds him.”

In the same interview, Kirkman revealed he had hopes Oblivion Song would be adapted for the screen.

“I think there is a potential there,” said the writer. “I think it is a story that would lend itself to that kind of an adaptation. I don’t know if it would be a huge budget television show or if it would be a cool series of movies. I could see it going either way. I’m focused on the comic right now, and that kind of stuff is still on the backburner. But I wouldn’t be surprised if there was something going on with it at some point soon.”

The movie version of Oblivion Song will be produced by Skybound’s film team, including Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst. Sean O’Keefe (screenwriter for the upcoming, Mark Wahlberg-starring Wonderland) will write the script.

Related content: