Who’s ready to play some ball? The former first lady, that’s who!

On Tuesday, CBS announced that The Late Late Show with James Corden is heading across the pond for the third consecutive year, and this time it’s for a game of dodgeball!

The epic game will see Michelle Obama lead Team U.S.A. — with a star-studded lineup that includes Melissa McCarthy, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, and Lena Waithe — as they take on Corden’s Team U.K. that features the likes of Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, Game of Thrones‘ John Bradley, and The Late Late Show bandleader Reggis Watts. The U.K. vs. U.S. showdown kicks off a week of London broadcasts of the late night talk show, broadcasting from Central Hall this coming Monday through Thursday.

The week of Brit-based shows will also see Chris Hemsworth star in a brand-new sketch where he and Corden battle to determine who would be the best employee in one of London’s finest restaurants. Plus, the cast of Dark Phoenix (Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, and Sophie Turner) also join Corden for a double-decker bus tour of London.

As if that wasn’t enough nail-biting excitement, Corden then heads across the English Channel to Paris for the premiere of a new Crosswalk the Musical, featuring songs from Les Misérables that’ll take place in front of the Arc de Triomphe — not to mention Parisian traffic!

Don’t miss the London episodes of The Late Late Show starting Monday on CBS.

